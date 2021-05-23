Liverpool v Crystal Palace team news confirmed as Henderson and Jota return to the squad

Here we are, Reds. This is the big one. One game to boost our Champions League hopes, and we’ve got Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota back in the squad!

Following four victories in our last four league games, Liverpool need three points against Crystal Palace to force Leicester City to produce a goal glutz performance in an attempt to restore their placement in the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s named an unchanged starting XI from the side that put Burnley to the sword at Turf Moor.

Alisson Becker starts between the sticks behind a central defensive pairing of Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Ahead, Gini Wijnaldum holds on to his starting spot, for what could very well be his final game in Liverpool red, alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

Up front, Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino, and Sadio Mane are the forwards chosen to face Roy Hodgson’s back four.

You can catch the full team news below:

And the team news is… LIVE! Big game this afternoon, Reds! Happy with the XI Klopp's gone with? 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/h1qOPj0LXB — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 23, 2021