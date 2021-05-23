(Video) 10,000 Liverpool fans singing YNWA at Anfield will give you goosebumps

Liverpool football club and the supporters are synonymous – Anfield without the fans has felt bereft of its soul.

With 10,000 supporters back at L4 for this afternoon’s clash with Crystal Palace, however, the stadium has once again found its voice, serenading the players with a wonderful rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

We can’t imagine how bizarre – let alone downright unpleasant – it’s been for the players and manager without the spectators in the stands.

You could see how much it mattered in Sadio Mane’s smile as his poked effort sent us ahead in our fight for a top four spot.

The fans have been desperately missed; let’s hope that all things go to plan and we can have a full capacity Anfield available for the next campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Liverpool fans singing You'll Never Walk Alone. Beautiful 🔊❤️ (via @footballdaily)pic.twitter.com/oQsQPJDTs5 — Haruna Alhassan (@Harun088) May 23, 2021