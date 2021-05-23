(Video) Anfield roars as Sadio Mane nets scrappy goal to hit double-figures

Sadio Mane broke the deadlock for Liverpool with an incredibly scrappy effort, latching on to a ball that fell favourably and poking home.

It takes the Senegalese to 10 league goals for the season, with the forward appearing to benefit from the return of the Anfield crowd.

We can’t begin to explain just how exhilarating it was to see limbs flying about with what we hope will be the first of many goals this afternoon.

Having been criticised heavily since the turn of the year, we’re delighted to see the former Southampton ace get on the scoresheet again.

We can only hope that the return of the fans and a positive performance against Crystal Palace will reinvigorate him for the next season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

Sadio Mané abre o placar para o Liverpool!pic.twitter.com/elf7jK6AW1 — Opinião Futebol (@_opiniaofutebol) May 23, 2021