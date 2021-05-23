(Video) Gary Neville recalls hilarious reason why Alex Ferguson once left him out of United side at Anfield

When questioned as to which ground possessed the best atmosphere in England, excluding Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson was quick to name Anfield in an interview with Gary Neville.

The former defender reminded his old manager that he’d once been left out in a game at L4 because the Scot was worried about having him on the bench to warm up in front of the crowd in Liverpool.

It’s a flattering comment from the ex-Red Devils boss and certainly one we can attest to personally here at the EOTK.

Having just 2,000 fans in the stadium against Wolves last year seemed a far larger amount at the time, so we can’t begin to imagine – still a far cry from full capacity as it is – what 10,000 supporters in the stands will feel like.

