(Video) Klopp’s lookalike greets Liverpool team bus

Fans may have been feeling like they were seeing double as the team bus made its way to Anfield, with one supporter kitted out in Jurgen Klopp’s long puffer and cap looking the absolute spitting image of the manager.

It’s pretty convincing from a distance, and we’d love to know what the players and the man himself thought as they went by.

Liverpool head into this afternoon’s fixture against Roy Hodgson’s London outfit needing three points to have a chance of securing top four football.

A win against Crystal Palace would require rivals Leicester City to beat Tottenham by a margin of five goals just to match the Reds’ goal difference (presuming that Klopp’s men only win by one effort).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ScouserChrisLFC:

Can’t get over how much he looks like him 🤣pic.twitter.com/yNytbf944D — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) May 23, 2021