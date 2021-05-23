(Video) Liverpool fans serenade Thiago with his catchy chant for the first time at Anfield

Bizarrely, Thiago Alcantara had yet to witness the Anfield crowd, limited as it is under COVID-19 restrictions, until today’s clash with Crystal Palace.

Prior to the opening whistle being blown, the players were greeted with a rendition of the classy Spaniard’s catchy chant – one we imagine will have prompted the broadest of grins from the former Bayern Munich star.

With the score currently set at 1-0 to Liverpool, at the time of writing, the Reds have one foot in the door when it comes to Champions League qualification.

As things stand, should Chelsea fail to beat Aston Villa, we could finish third in the Premier League table, provided that Leicester City don’t blow Tottenham away.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @GiniInABottle: