(Video) Liverpool squad and staff hand Gini Wijnaldum a guard of honour as Anfield roars his song

Gini Wijnaldum looked to play his last game in a Liverpool shirt in front of a rapturous, 10,000-strong Anfield crowd.

The Reds went out 2-0 winners against Crystal Palace to provide a positive end to the season and guarantee Champions League football for another year on Merseyside.

The squad and coaching staff stayed on after the victory to hand the Dutchman a much-deserved guard of honour, after five successful years at the club.

We can scarcely believe that such a pivotal player is leaving the side to seek pastures new in a move that will undoubtedly leave a gaping hole in Klopp’s XI.

Gini, we’re so thankful for everything you’ve done in the famous red – you’ll be greatly missed!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ptgorst:

Well deserved ovation for Gini Wijnaldum pic.twitter.com/cnWKEr4eth — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 23, 2021