(Video) Wijnaldum receives rapturous Anfield applause as he leaves the pitch in what could be his final Liverpool appearance

Gini Wijnaldum looked to be bidding Anfield and Liverpool fans farewell when brought off the pitch in the second-half of Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace.

The Dutchman held up his arms in appreciation, before saluting all four corners of the stadium.

It feels somewhat strange to think that a player so pivotal to Jurgen Klopp’s setup is set to leave on a free this summer.

The No.5 has, whether some choose to accept it or not, been a critical part of the German’s trophy-winning squads, and is a player we’ll very much miss.

We bear no hard feelings towards the 30-year-old and wish him all the best. Wherever his career takes him, we’ll never forget how he helped the club return to its status as an elite European force.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AnfieldEffect:

Gini Wijnaldum – Liverpool Legend❤️ pic.twitter.com/FnUe3xs9Ac — Anfield Effect (@AnfieldEffect) May 23, 2021