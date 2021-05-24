Forward dissatisfied with finishing third: ‘We are Liverpool – we go for titles!’

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has expressed his dissatisfaction with finishing third, despite it being a clear achievement this season.

It should be said, the Portugal star isn’t unhappy – it’s more a case of him issuing a rallying war-cry after what we can all agree was a mostly disappointing term for the Reds.

Seemingly speaking some time after the final whistle was blown on Liverpool’s 2020/21 season, Jota said “being third is nothing to celebrate – we go for titles.”

It’s hard to find exactly where this quote originated from, with the earliest mention we can find of it from The Anfield Talk’s Twitter account. See below:

Diogo Jota on top 4: “Although it feels nice after what has happened this season, being 3rd place is nothing to celebrate in my opinion. We are Liverpool – we go for titles!” pic.twitter.com/G0LsfJ0fPN — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 23, 2021

Assuming it’s an accurate quote from Jota, we at Empire of the Kop love his fighting attitude after just one season with Liverpool.

No doubt, the Reds will be back among those fighting for silverware next term – and that’s a promise Trent Alexander-Arnold has already made with fans.

Liverpool will have to do it all without Gini Wijnaldum, who has seemingly played his last game for the club, but with Thiago already beginning to thrive after joining last summer, the Reds should be able to move on with relative ease…