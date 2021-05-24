(Image) Premier League table from March shows how good Liverpool have been since

Liverpool have managed to finish third in the Premier League, after enduring their most difficult season under Jurgen Klopp.

A series of injuries to crucial players – Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson – plagued the term, but the Reds showed character in the latter stages of the season.

Football data analyst Dan Kennett shared a screen-shot of the Premier League table from the beginning of March, with Liverpool in eighth, ten points behind Leicester City, and it’s gone viral.

What it shows is just how relentless Liverpool have been in the last two months, storming back up the rankings and leapfrogging Chelsea and Leicester to claim third.

March 8th 2021