Liverpool stalwart lauds young defenders after impressive season: ‘Absolute beasts’

Veteran Liverpool midfielder James Milner has lauded team-mates Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams for their monstrous seasons.

The defensive duo have stepped up in a huge way, helping the Reds in the more-than-notable absences of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Phillips, in particular, has been massively important to Liverpool this season, especially since the turn of the New Year, when he formed a solid partnership with loan signing Ozan Kabak.

Taking to Twitter the morning after the Reds’ 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, securing Champions League football for 2021/22, Milner shared an emotional photograph of Nat and Rhys, with the caption ‘Someone talk to me about these two‘ and accompanying hashtag ‘#absolutebeasts‘.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Someone talk to me about these two 👊 #absolutebeasts pic.twitter.com/T6k4791ls0 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 24, 2021

MORE: (Photos) Liverpool trio join dream team managed by Rio Ferdinand

Both Phillips and Williams can be immensely proud of what they’ve achieved this season – and we at Empire of the Kop couldn’t be happier for the duo!

They’ve helped Liverpool keep their place among the European elite for 2021/22, and if silverware were to find its way back to Anfield next term, they’d have played a crucial role in that.

But, more immediately, Phillips and Williams can look forward to pre-season with the Reds and seeing if they can convince Jurgen Klopp to keep them in mind once van Dijk, Gomez and Matip return to fitness.