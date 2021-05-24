Liverpool star congratulates Harry Kane for winning the PL Golden Boot: “Well deserved!”

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has congratulated Spurs striker Harry Kane for winning the Premier League Golden Boot.

The England international pipped the Egyptian to the accolade by a single goal after bagging against Leicester City in the final game of the season.

Both Salah and Kane have been on another level this term, smashing in 45 goals between them.

Taking to Twitter after being presented with the award, the Spurs star showed off his personal silverware and thanked those around him at the London-based club for making it possible.

Salah, showing his class, as ever, quickly responded by saying: “Very well deserved! Congratulations!”

Take a look at the message below.

Very well deserved! Congratulations! — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 23, 2021

Fair play to Salah – he’s been on fire for Liverpool all season and would have been a deserved recipient of the Golden Boot this term, but it’s Kane who claims it.

It’s nice to see the Egyptian show his class once again, proving he is more than humble in defeat.

That being said, it’ll spur Salah on to go one better next season and win back the award which he’s already claimed twice before!