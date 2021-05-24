Liverpool star makes silverware promise after injury plagued season: ‘We always find a way’

Trent Alexander-Arnold has vowed Liverpool will be fighting for silverware again next year, after enduring an injury plagued season this term.

The full-back took to Twitter shortly after the Reds’ 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, securing Champions League football for 2021/22, to address his supporters.

Trent told fans ‘next year we’re coming back for trophies’ and shared a photograph of himself and fellow Scouser Curtis Jones lapping the Anfield pitch post-match.

The 22-year-old’s full message is: ‘Next year we’re coming back for trophies. Thank you for the support ’til the very end Reds. We always find a way.‘

Take a look at Trent’s tweet below.

Next year we’re coming back for trophies. Thank you for the support til the very end Reds. We always find a way. 💪🏾🔴 pic.twitter.com/lAWDr8FDIv — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 23, 2021

It’s been a torrid year for Liverpool, but Trent was one of the bright sparks toward the end of the season that helped get some big results over the line.

The Reds head into next season without stalwart Gini Wijnaldum, who seemingly played his last game for the club after five brilliant years on Merseyside.

His Liverpool team-mates gave him a guard of honour after the full-time whistle last night, as he was presented with a plaque showing the club’s major honours, which he has helped add to.