Liverpool superstar gets international call-up as Real Madrid strikeout

Spain have confirmed their squad for the upcoming Euros this summer, and it’s no surprise Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara has been called up.

What is a shock, though, is no Real Madrid players have been selected for La Roja for the first time EVER.

There was no place in Luis Enrique’s team for Sergio Ramos and co. but Manchester City centre-half Aymeric Laporte has been given the nod after switching allegiance from France.

Take a look at the full squad list below.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!! 🇪🇸 Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020. 💪🏻 ¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has been named skipper of the side, with Atletico Madrid star Koke serving as vice-captain.

At the age of 30, Liverpool’s Thiago is one of the more experienced members of Enrique’s squad and will be hoping his unique brand of football can help Spain this summer.

La Roja will kick-off their Euros campaign against Sweden in mid-June, while Slovakia take on Poland in the other opening fixture of Group E.