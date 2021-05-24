Liverpool superstar gets international call-up as Real Madrid strikeout

Spain have confirmed their squad for the upcoming Euros this summer, and it’s no surprise Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara has been called up.

What is a shock, though, is no Real Madrid players have been selected for La Roja for the first time EVER.

There was no place in Luis Enrique’s team for Sergio Ramos and co. but Manchester City centre-half Aymeric Laporte has been given the nod after switching allegiance from France.

Take a look at the full squad list below.

Thiago, Liverpool
Many Liverpool fans will no doubt be interested in seeing how Thiago gets on with Spain this summer

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has been named skipper of the side, with Atletico Madrid star Koke serving as vice-captain.

At the age of 30, Liverpool’s Thiago is one of the more experienced members of Enrique’s squad and will be hoping his unique brand of football can help Spain this summer.

La Roja will kick-off their Euros campaign against Sweden in mid-June, while Slovakia take on Poland in the other opening fixture of Group E.

