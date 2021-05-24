(Photos) Liverpool trio join dream team managed by Rio Ferdinand

Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have joined Hope United, a dream team set up by BT to tackle online hate.

Managed by former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and Karen Carney, the squad is made up of stars from all over the UK, including Gareth Bale, Marcus Rashford and Lucy Bronze.

The mission behind Hope United is to raise awareness of online hate in an effort to combat it, by using prominent athletes from all four home nations.

It’s unclear what the exact plan is for the players involved, but it’ll take place before the start of the Euros this summer…

Take a look at the photos/videos of Henderson, Trent and Robbo below – and be sure to check out BT’s website for more information.

Proud to be a part of #HopeUnited the first team to tackle online hate. Find out more: https://t.co/AlRlc1av79 pic.twitter.com/J7My3GB7E1 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 24, 2021

Excited to get involved with #HopeUnited – the club fighting online abuse. More updates are on the way. All the info on https://t.co/onHcqbZbce pic.twitter.com/DmruZWDG3G — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 24, 2021