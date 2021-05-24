Van Dijk hits social media with tear-jerker of a tribute to ‘brother’ Wijnaldum

It seems midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has played his last game for Liverpool, after five years with the club.

The Netherlands international was ‘fighting back the tears‘ in the post-match reaction to the Reds securing a third-place finish in a torrid Premier League season.

Taking to social media some time after the full-time whistle, several Liverpool stars paid tribute to Wijnaldum, signalling the end of his time at Anfield.

None perhaps hit harder than that of Virgil van Dijk, who hit Twitter after the game to wax lyrical about his ‘brother’, who has made dreams come true.

His full message for Wijnaldum is: ‘It’s been a privilege and an honour to have shared the pitch with you here brother. Thank you for everything you’ve done for this football club. You’ve helped create history and made dreams come true!‘

Take a look at van Dijk’s tweet in full below.

It’s been a privilege and an honour to have shared the pitch with you here brother ❤️ Thank you for everything you’ve done for this football club. You’ve helped create history and made dreams come true! pic.twitter.com/Z2zNOF0a4y — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) May 23, 2021

Next season will feel strange at Anfield – there will be a gap in the team; a gap formerly filled by an ever-present Liverpool star – one of Jurgen Klopp’s greatest players.

But all good things must come to an end, and Wijnaldum will be plying his trade elsewhere in a few months.

We at Empire of the Kop just hope it’s in Germany or Spain and we don’t bump into him twice per year in the Premier League!