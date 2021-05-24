(Video) Klopp takes retiring LFC kit-man over to cheering Kop in beautiful scenes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a class act – anyone who has been paying attention over the last decade knows this much.

As is his way, the boss ensured the Reds’ long-serving retiring kit-man Graham Carter had a send-off to remember.

The 69-year-old has been with Liverpool since the 1970s, starting out as a coach driver for the club before going full-time in the 80s and eventually being appointed kit manager in 1999 – but he’s now called time on his working career.

Klopp took Carter over to a fan-filled Kop end at the end of the Reds’ 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, and performed his iconic three-pronged fist-pumps to the crowd, with the legendary kit-man by his side.

Take a look at the video below – via PA journalist Karl Markham – but get ready to feel some emotions!

Classy touch as @LFC manager Jürgen Klopp takes retiring kit man Graham Carter to the Kop – before pulling out his trademark fist pumps pic.twitter.com/amen4XlrUF — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) May 23, 2021