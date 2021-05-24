(Video) Every member of LFC’s bench hugs Wijnaldum in emotional scenes, as Anfield blasts Gini’s song

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has seemingly played his final game for the Reds, with some emotional scenes after last night’s game.

The Netherlands international was holding back tears in his post-match interview, as it seems his time at Anfield has met its conclusion.

Wijnaldum was taken off in the second-half against Crystal Palace, handing the captain’s armband to James Milner, and was greeted by every member of the Liverpool bench.

MORE: (Video) Klopp takes retiring LFC kit-man over to cheering Kop in beautiful scenes

It’s not unusual for this to happen, but there seemed to be an extra something in each of the interactions with Gini – especially when he got a big hug from his ‘brother’ – Virgil van Dijk.

It all makes for emotional viewing, especially as the Anfield faithful belt out the midfielder’s catchy chant.

Take a look at the video below – via Matt Critchley.

Hugs from everyone for Gini 🥰 pic.twitter.com/rTlsa0FnkN — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 23, 2021