(Video) Wholesome moment as Robertson’s kids play football with him on Anfield turf

The Premier League season is over! For a lot of us, that little fact will actually come as very good news…

It’s been tough watching Liverpool play in front of an empty Anfield, and this wasn’t made clearer than when 10,000 supporters returned to the stands over the weekend and made it the most exciting game-week since December.

But there was a nice scene at the red cauldron some time after the fans had been let out, once the Reds secured their third-place finish.

Andy Robertson took to the field with his children and had a kick-about – one moment in particular sees one of the full-back’s kids clear the ball off the line at the Kop end.

Take a look at the lovely video below – via the Anfield Wrap.

Wholesome End Of Season Content ❤ @andrewrobertso5 pic.twitter.com/iol87Trr0Q — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 23, 2021