21-year-old informed he’s played his last game for Liverpool

Liverpool have informed Ozan Kabak he will be leaving Anfield this summer and returning to parent club Schalke.

The Reds have an option to trigger a permanent transfer for £18 million, but have told the Turkey international they won’t be exercising it.

That’s according to reliable freelance journalist David Lynch, who has solid links at Liverpool.

In his article for This Is Anfield, the reporter claims the decision to let Kabak go is in direct relation to developments in the club’s pursuit of Ibrahima Konate.

Assuming Lynch’s information is accurate, which is a fairly safe bet, it’ll be a shame to lose such a talented player – even if he only signed for Liverpool on a short-term basis initially.

Kabak has impressed during his stint at on Merseyside, holding down the fort multiple times and putting in performances well beyond his years, alongside Nat Phillips.

Should the Schalke star indeed go elsewhere this summer, whoever he’s playing for next season will be adding a real gem and an exciting prospect to their squad.