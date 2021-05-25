Confirmed: Ibrahima Konate will join Liverpool on five-year deal, says solid source

France U21 defender Ibrahima Konate is set to sign for Liverpool this summer on a five-year deal from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

That’s according to uber-reliable transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who also claims personal terms have been agreed for over a month.

The Sky Sports journalist states Konate will ‘soon‘ sign for Liverpool until 2026.

If the Reds are particularly sharp about it, the Frenchman could join his new club just as he turns 22 – today (May 25) is his birthday!

Liverpool have been heavily linked with moves for several top centre-backs from all over, ever since Dejan Lovren departed the club two summers ago.

Konate and team-mate Dayot Upamecano have often been talked up, but the latter is set to join Bayern Munich before the start of next season.

Ozan Kabak joined Liverpool on loan in the January transfer market, but Romano claims it’s ‘unlikely‘ the Reds will sign the Turk on a permanent basis.

In Konate, assuming Romano’s information is accurate, Jurgen Klopp will get one of the most exciting prospects in world football to join Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the ranks at Anfield.