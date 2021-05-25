Defender unlikely to stay at Liverpool despite impressing this year – report

Liverpool are ‘unlikely’ to sign Turkey international Ozan Kabak on a permanent deal this summer, according to reports.

Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims France starlet Ibrahima Konate will ‘soon’ join the Reds, but Kabak’s time at Anfield could have already come to an end.

The young Turk picked up an injury toward the latter stages of the season and was unable to feature for Liverpool in the final weeks of the Premier League.

In the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, Kabak stepped up in a big way alongside Nat Phillips since January.

MORE: Ibrahima Konate completes initial Liverpool medical as transfer edges closer – Football Insider

Assuming Romano’s information is accurate, it’ll be a shame to lose such a talented player – even if he was only signed on a short-term loan deal initially.

Kabak has impressed during his stint at Liverpool, holding down the fort multiple times and putting in performances well beyond his years.

Should the Schalke star move on elsewhere this summer, whoever he’s playing for next season will be getting a real gem and an exciting prospect.