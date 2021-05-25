Gareth Southgate hints at using Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield for England

England manager Gareth Southgate has hinted at using Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield this summer.

Speaking ahead of his squad announcement for the Euros, the Three Lions boss explained why so many right-backs have been provisionally selected.

As quoted by The Athletic’s James Pearce, Southagate hinted Trent and Reece James could be utilised as midfielders for England.

“You see four fight-backs, I just see four good footballers. Trippier can play right-back or left-back, Trent can play right-back, wing-back and I think he can play in central midfield,” he said.

“I’ve seen Reece James play right of a back three, wing-back and in central midfield. Those sorts of flexible players are hugely important.”

We at Empire of the Kop wouldn’t really mind too much if Trent was left behind this summer, but that’s selfish of us – the lad obviously would rather go to the Euros.

That being said, it’s mind-boggling how the Liverpool star isn’t one of the first names on England’s team sheet.

Bias aside, Trent is one of the most talented players at Southgate’s disposal and he’d have to be daft not to include him this summer – even if the full-back is thrust into central midfield.