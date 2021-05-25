Ibrahima Konate completes initial Liverpool medical as transfer edges closer – Football Insider

Ibrahima Konate has reportedly taken a significant step towards completing his apparent transfer to Liverpool this summer.

According to Football Insider, the France U21 star has already completed the first part of his medical tests for the Reds.

While admittedly not the most reputable source around, FI’s information correlates with uber-reliable Fabrizio Romano’s fresh claims that Konate will ‘soon’ sign for Liverpool.

The Italian journalist states the Frenchman will sign for the Reds on a five-year deal, and has reiterated terms have been agreed for over a month.

Ever since the departure of Dejan Lovren last summer, Liverpool have been heavily linked with moves for several top centre-backs from all over.

Konate and France compatriot Dayot Upamecano have often been talked up, but the latter is joining Bayern Munich before the start of next season.

Schalke’s Ozan Kabak joined Liverpool on loan over the winter, but Romano claims it’s ‘unlikely‘ the Reds will sign the Turk on a permanent basis.

In Konate, Jurgen Klopp will get one of the most exciting young defenders in world football to join Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the ranks at Anfield.