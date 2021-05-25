Liverpool ready to pull trigger on major €35m transfer – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are reportedly getting prepared to trigger the release clause of RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has been slowly revealing details of a deal which has been in the works for over a month.

The renowned Sky Sports reporter dropped his well-known ‘here we go’ catchphrase at the end of his latest tweet (linked above), which is basically code for ‘this is happening’.

It has previously been disputed just how much Konate’s release clause truly is, but Romano states it’s €35 million.

MORE: Wijnaldum set to join Barcelona in free transfer after agent flirts with Bayern

Ever since the departure of Dejan Lovren last summer, Liverpool have been heavily linked with moves for several top centre-backs from all over.

Konate and France compatriot Dayot Upamecano have often been talked up, but the latter is joining Bayern Munich before the start of next season.

Schalke’s Ozan Kabak joined Liverpool on loan over the winter, but Romano claims it’s ‘unlikely‘ the Reds will sign the Turk on a permanent basis.

In Konate, Jurgen Klopp will get one of the most exciting young defenders in world football to join Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the ranks at Anfield.