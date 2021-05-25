Liverpool star tells former Red he’s a “diehard Villarreal fan” ahead of UEL Final

Former Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno will take on Manchester United in the Europa League final this week, with his Villarreal team-mates.

Speaking ahead of the big game, the Spaniard has revealed Reds midfielder Fabinho has told him he’ll be a “diehard fan” of the Yellow Submarine on Wednesday.

In an interview ahead of kick-off, in which Moreno expressed confusion over grief he received after Liverpool fell to Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final, he said: “I spoke with Fabinho and he said ‘Bro, on May 26 I’m a diehard Villarreal fan’!” – as per the Guardian.

We at Empire of the Kop feel like we can speak on behalf of all Liverpool fans, when we say we’re all with Fabinho in backing Villarreal against Man United this week!

Given the season both clubs have had, should the Red Devils fail to prevail in Gdansk, their season will have been just as much of a success as ours.

That being said, United do go into the European showdown as clear favourites against La Liga’s seventh-placed team – but we’ve seen more than a few upsets across the continent this season.