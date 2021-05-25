Perfect Gini Wijnaldum replacement available for just £35m and Liverpool should be all over it

Gini Wijnaldum is departing Liverpool this summer. It’s sad, but he’s been brilliant for us and it feels like a natural conclusion to his time at Anfield.

What’s important now is who we get in to replace him – as we need a consistent, tactically astute midfielder whose fitness and availability is sublime.

After all, what separated Wijnaldum and say, Naby Keita, was how often the former could get onto the pitch.

According to the Athletic, Wolves are readying the £35m sale of Ruben Neves this summer.

The Portugal international had a poor season, but so did most of his team-mates, and we still see him as a very talented, all-round midfielder, who’s only just turned 24.

Neves can sit deep, break up play, spray passes and also score from range. Most crucially, he simply doesn’t get injured.

Neves has missed just ONE game of football for Wolves since his arrival from Porto – and that was down to coronavirus this season – which may also be a reason for his struggles in 2020/21.

We really like the idea of Neves in red. He’s the right age, has the right experience in England and is ready to make the step up.