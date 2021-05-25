Rafa Benitez hits social media to celebrate Miracle of Istanbul anniversary

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has taken to Twitter to celebrate the 16 year anniversary of the Miracle of Istanbul.

It’s hard to believe it’s been so long since the Reds’ claimed their fifth Champions League title in such dramatic fashion, but the years keep on whirring by.

Benitez shared a few photographs from the historic evening in Turkey, including one of him back at Anfield some time after 2005, with accompanying caption: ‘Happy memories and thanks for all the messages. What a night!‘

Liverpool fans will forever remember the date of May 25 – for it’s when the club claimed their first and fifth European Cup, in Rome and Istanbul respectively.

It’s also nice to see former icons, such as Benitez, taking a moment to remember and celebrate what they helped to achieve.

Rafa wasn’t alone, though – as of the time of writing, Luis Garcia and Neil Mellor have also taken to Twitter to share their memories of the Miracle of Istanbul – take a look at their tweets below.

25/5/2005

TODAY, 16 years ago, we ended our road to Istanbul lifting that beauty Champions League trophy. So many good memories in every slide!! I've got my fav, what's yours ?#ONCEAREDALWAYSARED pic.twitter.com/9ZrzGCuEvh — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) May 25, 2021