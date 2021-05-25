True cost of Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool transfer revealed as deal nears completion – report

France U21 star Ibrahima Konate is seemingly edging closer to signing for Liverpool this summer.

According to well-sourced German reporter Guido Schafer, the RB Leipzig defender is ‘on the way to Anfield’ in a deal that will cost a whopping £38 million.

Described as the Bundesliga side’s ‘best transfer ever’, the journalist highlights that Konate joined from Sochaux in 2017 for ‘nothing’.

As the Frenchman turns 22 today, what a birthday gift it would be for the lad to sign for Liverpool.

Liverpool have been rumoured to be looking for a new centre-half since the departure of Dejan Lovren last year, and have been linked with several top players.

Konate and RB Leipzig defensive partner Dayot Upamecano have been talked up over the last 12 months or so, but the latter is joining Bayern Munich this summer.

Schalke’s Ozan Kabak joined Liverpool on loan over the winter, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims it’s ‘unlikely‘ the Reds will exercise their option to make the Turk’s move permanent.

In Konate, Jurgen Klopp will be getting one of the most exciting young defenders in world football to join Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the ranks at Anfield.