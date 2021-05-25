(Video) Farcically good Trent pass you might’ve missed v Crystal Palace

This is the kind of pass that would have looked even better in the stadium, so we’re thankful 10,000 Reds got to witness it!

Trent Alexander-Arnold has purred the past few months; dominating creatively from right-back and helping Liverpool to a third place finish in the Premier League, against the odds.

Against Crystal Palace, he was sublime again – and this pass below was simply sensational.

Technically, we reckon the only player in his calibre in the whole of the Premier League is Kevin de Bruyne – who’s a genuine Ballon d’Or candidate this season.

Pictures courtesy of viaplay: