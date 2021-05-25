(Video) Ludicrous viral clip shows how badly VAR and refs treated Liverpool this season

This season is over, and we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief.

We got third place, somehow, despite the worst injury crisis in the club’s history and the kind of refereeing from the men on the pitch and the ones at Stockley Park that made us pull hairs out.

This clip, collated, we have to say, with a rather annoying background track – has gone viral – and shows some of the insanely poor decisions Liverpool were on the wrong end of this term.

It goes on and on – and there’s some we had actually forgotten about.

Let’s hope the powers that be sort this out in time for next season, eh?

If we get our players fit and the officials stop being ridiculous, we could have another crack at the title.

No that the seasons finally over, let’s look back at some of the best refereeing decisions🔥 pic.twitter.com/YC5JxLeVOx — rafa⌫ (@LVerpull) May 24, 2021