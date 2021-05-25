(Video) New angle shows Mo Salah was just inches away from winning Golden Boot

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was stunningly close to sharing this season’s Premier League Golden Boot with Harry Kane.

The Spurs striker claimed the award after finishing the term with 23 goals to his name – one more than the Egyptian’s 22.

On the final day of the season, Kane struck the back of the net against Leicester City, while Salah was no more than six inches away from bagging one himself.

Had his shot against Crystal Palace gone in, the Liverpool superstar would have netted his third Golden Boot. No doubt it’ll fire Mo on to go again next term!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV – and skip to 9.10: