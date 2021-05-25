(Video) Thiago absolutely running it v Crystal Palace, as he does every game nowadays

Thiago has been the world-class player we thought we’d signed for a few months now, but we’re glad everyone is starting to recognise it.

We’d argue he’s been a candidate for Man of the Match in all five of our wins that ended the season.

It was no different against Crystal Palace, with the mercurial Spaniard dropping deep and playing consistently beautiful balls long to Mo Salah, especially in the channel between the right-wing and the centre-backs.

He’s technically the best midfielder on the ball we’ve had in the Premier League era, and we’re including Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard – he’s that good.

Watch this and enjoy – then get your bets on for Premier League Player of the Season 2021/22 while the odds are still huge.

Thiago Alcantara vs Crystal Palacepic.twitter.com/uoc9mF1RqA — LFC Comps (@LFCComps) May 24, 2021