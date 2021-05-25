(Video) Thiago celebrates with fans at Anfield after crucial Liverpool win

Liverpool fans were finally allowed back inside Anfield for the last fixture of the Premier League season, as supporters up and down the UK took to the stands for the first time since December.

It was an emotional setting for the Reds as Gini Wijnaldum seemingly made his final appearance for the club – as if it wasn’t already charged enough with Champions League qualification on the line!

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners against Crystal Palace, taking third place in the Premier League table, and you could see just how much it meant to the players.

In the latest instalment of LFC TV‘s Inside Anfield, you can see Thiago celebrating with fans at the sounding of the full-time whistle.

Take a look at the video below – and skip to 9.29: