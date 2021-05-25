Wijnaldum in advanced talks with Bayern Munich; Liverpool star wanted to wait until season’s end – report

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is reportedly in ‘advanced’ talks with Bundesliga juggernauts Bayern Munich.

That’s according to reliable journalist Chris Williams, who adds to an initial claim by Sky Germany that the Netherlands international has been contacted by the German champions.

The Bundesliga expert also claims Wijnaldum held off talks with Bayern as Liverpool’s season wound down because he wanted to concentrate on the Reds’ run-in.

The midfielder’s contract is due to expire next month; he’s been free to negotiate with other clubs for over five months.

Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with moves to both Bayern and La Liga giants Barcelona, as per the Times, but it seems the Bundesliga champions are in the driving seat.

We at Empire of the Kop, naturally, would love there to be a dramatic u-turn and for our No.5 to sign a fresh contract – but that seems highly unlikely.

A move to Bayern would certainly be a relatively positive outcome, with fellow former Liverpool players Xabi Alonso and Pepe Reina enjoying their time in Bavaria.