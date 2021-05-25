Wijnaldum set to join Barcelona in free transfer after agent flirts with Bayern

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is set to sign for La Liga giants Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Matteo Moretto, with both Fabrizio Romano and Christian Falk co-signing the claim.

Earlier this morning, it was reported Wijnaldum’s representatives were advancing talks with Bayern Munich – but that suggestion now seems wide of the mark.

BILD writer Falk, who is known to have excellent sources within the Bavarian club, has hinted it may have been a tactical move by the midfielder’s agent to get better terms and a get the signing over the line quickly.

Barcelona have a long-standing interest in Wijnaldum, with manager Ronald Koeman coming out and admitting he wanted to sign the Netherlands international last summer.

In a very snappy line, the Barcelona boss said “It is true, he was on my list,” when asked about his interest in Gini after the transfer window closed – as per a report from NOS, via Marca.

It now seems Koeman will finally get his man, albeit a year older…