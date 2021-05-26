21-goal ex-Liverpool star ‘would actually be a really good signing’, says former Red

Jose Enrique has claimed that former Red Luis Suarez would be “a really good signing for Liverpool”, though admitted that the Uruguayan was unlikely to leave Spain for a return to Merseyside.

The 34-year-old striker nearly tasted success at Anfield during the reign of Brendan Rodgers, scoring a remarkable 31 league goals as the Northern Irishman guided the side to a second-place finish behind Manchester City in the 2013/14 season.

“I spoke to Luis Suarez just yesterday through WhatsApp to tell him how happy I am for him after winning La Liga, because he shouldn’t have been treated the way he was by Barcelona, certainly not a player of his quality,” the ex-fullback told EOTK.

“Barcelona have got Joan Laporta back as President now and I believe it wouldn’t have happened if he was there last year. It was a massive, massive mistake to let Luis go.

“I’m not a magician, but I just knew he Suarez was going to do so well with Atletico. Obviously, I didn’t expect them to win the league, but I thought he was going to do so well because he’s got that Uruguayan blood.

“When you make the circumstances very difficult for him, it actually makes him angry and he plays even better.

“I know Luis very, very well and I’m so happy for him and Atletico, I’m also just happy someone else won La Liga, not Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“I believe Suarez will stay put, like he’s been saying from the start, but he would actually be a really good signing for Liverpool! But I don’t think he will, he’s happy in Spain and his family are happy there too.”

READ MORE: ‘I’d hope Liverpool are keen’ – Jose Enrique hopeful Reds are in for wantaway 23-goal PL star

During his time at L4, the Uruguay international brought a great deal of joy to Liverpool, not least of all for his tendency to singlehandedly win games.

At 34, however, Suarez wouldn’t fit within the ideal target range at the club, with Jurgen Klopp expected to sanction the pursuit of a forward of a similar age range to Diogo Jota.

Nonetheless, we echo the sentiments of our former defender in congratulating the former Barcelona man’s title achievement with Atletico Madrid and wish him all the best for the future.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Ozan Kabak’s Liverpool future will confuse fans in light of Ben Davies’ news