Bizarre Wijnaldum revelation revealed in Barcelona move as ‘verbal agreement’ reached for Liverpool star

Fabrizio Romano issued his famous three-word confirmation for Gini Wijnaldum’s transfer to Barcelona.

Tucked away in the tweeted announcement, however, was the update that the move for the Dutchman would involve a reduction of his current wages for Liverpool.

Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona, confirmed and here we go! 🔴🔵 #FCB The verbal agreement has been reached, Wijnaldum is joining Barça until June 2024. He’s expected to sign his contract in the next few days – work in progress to complete the deal reducing Gini’s salary. ⏳ https://t.co/TlqznhJfBh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

The Reds had been working to keep the No.5 at Anfield, though the two parties were thought to be at an impasse over his wage demands and potentially the length of the contract proposed.

With the former Newcastle star reportedly thought to be unhappy with the contract we had prepared to extend his stay in Merseyside, it seems rather bizarre that the midfielder is prepared to accept reduced wages in Spain.

We can only presume that the length of the contract offered by us was the main point in dispute, but even then it seems unlikely that we would have offered anything dramatically different.

Regardless, it’s a massive shame to see a player who has been as integral to our recent trophy successes as Wijnaldum depart on a free.

The reality of the situation is that the recruitment team will have their work cut out for them to find a player close to the 30-year-old’s calibre in the middle of the park who can be relied upon for a full season.

That being said, we’ve made a potentially promising start with Ibrahima Konate, and our history in the market suggests that a smart purchase can be expected.

