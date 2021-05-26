‘I’d hope Liverpool are keen’ – Jose Enrique hopeful Reds are in for wantaway 23-goal PL star

Jose Enrique has expressed his hope that Liverpool are “keen” on Tottenham’s star man Harry Kane this summer, if the player is available.

The England captain has been greeted by ceaseless speculation since the curtain call of the Premier League season, with reports claiming that the striker wishes to seek pastures new in a bid to win trophies.

With Daniel Levy expected to take advantage of the remaining length of the 27-year-old’s contract (not set to expire until 2024) and charge an arm and a leg for the player’s services, however, it seems unlikely that the Reds will be one of the genuinely interested parties.

“Daniel Levy is very unlikely to sell one of Spurs’ most important players to a Premier League competitor, but I believe many clubs will be interested in Harry Kane this summer,” the former right-back told EOTK.

“Manchester City should be interested, I’m not sure but I’d hope Liverpool are keen, but Manchester United will probably be interested too.

“I think Kane could play for any club in the world, and a team like Real Madrid could come for him this summer, but I wonder whether he’d want to leave the Premier League.

“He’s from England and knows the league well, has been at Spurs for many years, even when they weren’t winning trophies, but it’s hard to see Levy allowing it to happen – that’s my doubts on Kane’s potential summer transfer.

“If it were up to me, I’d try to get as much money as possible for Kane and move him on, if he does want to leave. And if he does, then fair play, he’s been at the club for so long now and they’ve not won any trophies.

“And if Spurs do sell to another Premier League club, I hope it’s Liverpool. But I believe it will be either Manchester City or United, because they have more money to spend.”

Having registered 23 goals this term, one more than Mo Salah to pip the Egyptian to the golden boot, the Spurs man would be an excellent addition to the forward line of most major European outfits.

Given that journalists have already suggested a major money from Liverpool for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will be unlikely without first parting ways with one of our forwards, however, it’s difficult to see the same not apply to the Englishman.

In a dream scenario, we wouldn’t turn away Kane if offered; it’s simply a transfer that would go against our transfer model, particularly if there is no desperate need for an immediate injection of world-class quality.

