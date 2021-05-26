Liverpool looking to hijack move for ‘jewel’ Ghana wonderkid close to Bundesliga switch

Liverpool are reportedly looking to beat Bayer Leverkusen to the signing of highly-rated Steadfast FC teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

This comes from Goal, with the publication claiming that the Bundesliga outfit are currently close to completing a move for the Ghanian, with fellow German side Borussia Dortmund also interested.

“We’ve had some offers from some major football clubs internationally. We are looking for some offers from Austria, Geneva, from Italy and from Qatar,” the club president, Haruna Iddrisu, said. “Issahaku Abdul-Fatawu, our newest jewel, is the idol of Tamale, Steadfast FC and my personal jewel of football that I trust will bring us smiles, honour to himself and the country.”

The transfer has yet to officially go over the line, leaving the Reds room to manoeuvre their way into the forward’s good books.

The 17-year-old, who has already been fast-tracked into Ghana’s U20 setup, is unlikely to be our main piece of business up top, particularly given Jurgen Klopp’s reported prioritisation of the forward line in the upcoming window.

Nonetheless, such a signing would certainly fit snugly within the Liverpool model of purchasing young talent that can grow with the squad, either eventually earning a first-team call-up or being sold at a profit to fund future transfers.

As such, were we to actively pursue the attacker this summer, we’d expect him to follow a similar route to fellow starlet Harvey Elliott and be loaned out to a lower division side in order to test his mettle.

