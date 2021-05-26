Liverpool move for 11-goal Tottenham star possible, says Darren Bent

Liverpool could “potentially” move for Tottenham star Gareth bale, Darren Bent told TalkSPORT (via the Echo).

The Welshman’s future has yet to be confirmed, with it as of yet being undecided whether his former club will look to send a bid Real Madrid’s way for his services.

“Bale, with the wages he’s on, is going to have to take a massive cut,” the former Aston Villa star suggested. “Man City wouldn’t (sign him), Man United probably wouldn’t. Liverpool? Potentially they may be in for Bale.”

Having registered 11 goals in 20 Premier League appearances for Spurs, the Madrid loanee will certainly be an interesting option for a number of clubs across Europe.

It’s a potential transfer that’s certain to raise a few eyebrows at the very least.

While the forward is certainly more than talented, as we can personally attest having witnessed him net a brace against us in the heartbreaking Champions League final of 2018, at the age of 31 serious questions have to be raised regarding the viability of such a move.

The frontline has reportedly been identified as something of a priority for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the upcoming transfer window, however, the idea that the German will look to pursue a winger in decline seems rather unlikely.

As such, we at the EOTK would expect the recruitment team to pursue a forward of a similar age range to Diogo Jota – particularly given that our current batch of first-choice options are heading toward their 30s – who can grow with the side.

