Liverpool set to ‘trigger’ release clause of first major summer signing ‘in the next hours’, says Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are close to triggering Ibrahima Konate’s release clause, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been reportedly negotiating a move for the highly-rated Frenchman for several months, with the club keen to bolster their long-term defensive options.

There’s “no chance” for Ozan Kabak to stay at Liverpool – confirmed. He’s leaving the club and Schalke are looking to sell him in Premier League or Bundesliga. #LFC will trigger Ibrahima Konate’s release clause in the next hours and so Kabak will leave. 🔴 #Liverpool https://t.co/HMqDRtABsy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

Available for €35m, the centre-half arguably constitutes something of a bargain for Jurgen Klopp’s men, particularly considering that the player has at least a decade of football ahead of him at the age of 22.

Having endured a somewhat tumultuous campaign – fortunately, at least, with something of a positive ending – as a direct result of our injury losses in the heart of our backline, the move for the RB Leipzig star is one that makes perfect sense.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are certainly one of the most impressive centre-half combinations across Europe, (if not the best on their day), however, their loss was keenly felt by the side, particularly after the likes of Fabinho and Henderson were dragged back to deputise.

Assuming that an injury crisis of this term’s proportions doesn’t resurface next season, Klopp should be more than capable of navigating the demands of 2021/22 with Van Dijk, Gomez, Joel Matip, Konate, and Nathaniel Phillips.

The only potential stickler remains the Cameroonian’s continued struggles to maintain fitness when called upon – realistically we’re then only operating with four relatively consistent centre-backs, which makes our reluctance to sign Ozan Kabak somewhat strange.

