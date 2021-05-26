Liverpool target passes medical as signing close to completion – ESPN

Ibrahima Konate has passed his medical at Liverpool, according to ESPN (via the Mirror).

The Frenchman will reportedly sign on a five-year contract following the U21 European Championships.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced to navigate much of the season without his first-choice centre-halves, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, with several of his backup options likewise falling prey to injury.

Considering how our title challenge effectively ended following the spate of injuries suffered in the backline, it’s more than prudent business from the club to sort out the signing of a top centre-half who is thought to have an extremely bright future.

Our apparent desire to keep our defensive signings limited beyond the 22-year-old, however, does pose something of a problem ahead of the next campaign, particularly considering Joel Matip’s continuing fitness concerns.

With Ozan Kabak reportedly set to return to Schalke and Nathaniel Phillips’ future remaining up in the air, there’s a possibility our options may be somewhat too slim for comfort.

The likelihood of us suffering an injury crisis of similar proportions to the one we had to put up with in the season just gone is, admittedly, small, though it would potentially pay to exercise some caution in this regard.

