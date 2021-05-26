Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive stats prove fullback’s critics and Gareth Southgate are clueless

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive stats, compiled by Joel Rabinowitz, compared to his fellow English fullbacks prove that the defender has been wrongly maligned for his defensive contributions this year.

That’s not to overlook some of the poor outings the 22-year-old has had this season, however, it’s clear that, on the whole, much of the criticism has been a bit over the top.

Defensive statistics this season (league games only) Tackle success:

Trent 57.9%

Walker 54.3%

Trippier 43.9%

James 38.8% Dribbled past per 90:

Trent 0.71

Walker 0.74

James 1.14

Trippier 1.16 Ball recoveries per 90:

Trent 9.97

Trippier 8.87

Walker 8.66

James 8.18 Via @fbref — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) May 25, 2021

It’s still as of yet unclear whether England boss Gareth Southgate intends to bring the No.66 into his squad, though one might reasonably expect that the former Middlesbrough manager will stick to his prior favourites.

While we’re happy to accept that these statistics are Premier League focused, they hardly support the argument that our Academy graduate is completely forward-minded at the expense of his defensive game.

Given that the right-back has helped redefine the fullback role in the last three seasons, it seems absolutely mind-boggling as to how on earth he could be left out of an international tournament with a national side crying out for creativity.

Ultimately, as ever, it would do us favour to see our best stars get some rest this summer, but Trent would be more than deserving of a spot with the Three Lions if it were desired.

