‘Zero’ chance of Liverpool signing 27-goal star, says club journalist

Simon Hughes has claimed that there is “zero” chance of Liverpool moving for PSG star Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming window.

The Frenchman has been in scintillating form for the Ligue 1 outfit yet again this term, registering a remarkable 42 goals across all competitions.

“Zero. There is no chance of it,” The Athletic journalist told The Red Agenda podcast.

“A couple of years ago Jurgen Klopp said our responsibility isn’t to sign Kylian Mbappe, it’s to sign the next Kylian Mbappe.

“When the manager speaks like that about a player who doesn’t play for his own club I think it’s pretty telling what the strategy is at Liverpool.

“They won’t be going for him. He is in a totally different league when it comes to transfers and wages.”

READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive stats prove fullback’s critics and Gareth Southgate are clueless

In perfectly normal circumstances, one might certainly agree that a move for the World Cup-winner would be entirely unfeasible.

However, with Champions League qualification having since been secured, not to mention the player’s expiring contract – due to end in the summer of 2022 – it does beg the question as to whether the 22-year-old has become more attainable.

Nonetheless, even if Mbappe was affordable within the constraints of the kind of big business we’ve done before, it’s a move that would be very much out of our character without there being a need for an instant injection of quality.

As many reporters close to the club have suggested, we can’t see the forward joining Liverpool without one of our famous front-three parting ways too.

Alberto Moreno reckons Klopp could have treated him differently after Liverpool’s Europa League final defeat