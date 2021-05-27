Andy Robertson wants to retire at Liverpool but admits “time will come”

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has revealed his desire to retire while still representing the Reds.

The Scot is a die-hard Celtic fan, and is often asked whether he’d like to play for the Hoops one day, but he says he’d rather see out his playing days at Anfield.

“I get asked this question a lot,” Robbo is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. “Look, my aim is to finish at Liverpool, and I’d love to finish at Liverpool, but I know how tough it is to keep playing at the highest level.

“…time will come to make that decision,” he added.

“Right now I’ve still got a good length on my contract, I want to stay here forever and I hope to retire here, but you know if I keep going and I feel fit and I feel healthy, but when you get into your 30s things change, but I’d love to retire at this club.”

We at Empire of the Kop would love nothing more than Robertson to see out the remainder of his career at Liverpool – he’s been a revelation at the club since swapping East Yorkshire for Merseyside in 2017.

The club has a long tradition of being a second home for a lot of Scotland’s biggest names, and it continues to be an honour to have the proud nation’s captain on the opposite flank to Trent Alexander-Arnold.