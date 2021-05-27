Liverpool fan favourite hits social media to congratulate Alberto Moreno & Villarreal

Former Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno and his Villarreal team-mates defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final last night, winning the club’s first major honour.

Naturally, Reds supporters from all over were thrilled by The Yellow Submarine’s result and hit social media after the full-time whistle.

And that includes former players, with Jamie Carragher and Lucas Leiva notably taking to Twitter to share their their congratulations to Villarreal and Moreno, and crack a few jokes at the expense of United.

Lucas leaned more toward the former – but no doubt also enjoyed the Red Devils losing – tagging Moreno in a tweet and congratulating his ‘little brother’, with accompanying photograph of the Spaniard.

Take a look at the tweet below.

MORE: (Video) Alberto Moreno addresses Liverpool fans on social media: “Get out, Man United!”

One thing Liverpool fans remember Lucas for is his passion – he wore his heart on his sleeve at Anfield, and he’s still the same now he’s moved on from Merseyside.

The Brazilian and Moreno were team-mates for a number of years and naturally built up a solid relationship off the field.

It’s really nice to see two former Liverpool players connecting in such a way, especially when the club is the reason they’re friends.