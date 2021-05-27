Liverpool have arranged a meeting with PL midfielder’s agents for tomorrow, it’s claimed

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Anfield for some time now, with the Times claiming Jurgen Klopp has taken a personal interest in the potential transfer.

According to Anfield Central, as cited by the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have arranged a meeting with Bissouma’s agents in London for tomorrow to discuss how they can get the deal over the line.

It’s a bold claim, but Anfield Central have notably got a few things right over the last few months. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, Reds…

There have been suggestions Bissouma could be seen as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum at Liverpool, with the 30-year-old almost certain to leave the club this summer.

The Dutch maestro has made a total of 236 appearances for the Premier League giants over the last five seasons and stepping into his shoes will be no easy task.

But with Bissouma already boasting three terms in England on his CV, the 24-year-old looks the part.

The midfielder will not come cheap, however – signed for £15 million back in 2018, the Brighton star has improved with each passing season and will now command a much larger fee, especially if Liverpool make a move.