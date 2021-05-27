Liverpool legend hits social media to take the mickey out of Man United after UEL Final defeat

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was clearly on the wind-up last night, after Manchester United lost the Europa League final to Villarreal.

Taking to Twitter, the Sky Sports pundit shared a photograph of Gary Neville in a Cadbury’s advert immediately after the final-whistle to take the mickey.

Carragher also retweeted two of his colleague’s old tweets in which he’s celebrating positive results for United by smugly drinking red wine.

The former Liverpool man rounded off his evening on Twitter by joking that the Red Devils are joint-winners of the Europa League – a nod to Neville celebrating United being joint-top of the Premier League some time ago.

Take a look at the tweets below.

Man United joint winners @GNev2 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 26, 2021

MORE: Jose Enrique – The Column #3: Gini leaving is a mistake, Alisson’s wake-up call & what Liverpool need to do this summer

As we all know by this point, Carragher likes to crack a joke, especially at the expense of Neville.

The duo are always ripping into one another and their teams – it is just friendly banter, it also just happens to be rooted in an extremely bitter rivalry!

Carragher did share a funny video to Twitter – in which he and Micah Richards taunt Man United fans by shouting “good evening”, which has become a bit of a meme at the expense of Unai Emery – but has since deleted the tweet.