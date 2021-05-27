Liverpool-linked winger has transfer fee slashed by €20m this summer

Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica, who has subject of reported interest from Liverpool, could be available at a cut-price this summer.

The Kosovo international was said to have a whopping release clause of around €38 million, as per reputable Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk, but it seems the circumstances have changed.

According to Kicker, as cited by Goal reporter Ronan Murphy, Rashica could be available for just €15 million this summer.

It’s unclear if Liverpool are still interested in the Werder Bremen star, but if his transfer fee has indeed been chopped in half, it’d be a shock if the suits at Anfield don’t at least have another look.

We at Empire of the Kop believe Rashica would be an excellent, shrewd signing for the Reds – but it could depend on a few factors.

With Takumi Minamino set to return to the club this summer, and Xherdan Shaqiri still around, it’s unclear where Rashica would get much time to prove his worth.

Even though the rumoured transfer fee is so low, Liverpool would likely need to offload one or two of their fringe players before signing a new wildcard.